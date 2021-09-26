HCSO: Shots fired into east Harris County home, killing man inside

There were two other adults and a child inside the home when shots were fired, Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted. They were not injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed Sunday after shots were fired at his home in east Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Details on this incident are limited at this time, but Gonzalez said the man, at least two other adults and a child were inside a home in the 14600 block of Waldine Street when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle outside.

The man was hit and taken to the hospital where he later died. The other people inside the house were not injured.

The suspects got away in an unknown vehicle.

Sheriff Gonzalez called this a drive-by shooting. It's unclear if this home was the intended target.

We have a crew headed to this scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.