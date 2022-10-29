HPD: Double shooting on North Freeway under investigation

Police said the shooting happened when a second vehicle drove by and opened fire on a truck.

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a man and woman were shot while driving on the North Freeway, according to Houston police.

It happened a little before 3 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main Street.

Details are limited at this time, but police said they responded to calls of a shooting. When they arrived they found a pickup truck with multiple bullet holes in it.

Police said three people were in the truck when another vehicle drove by them and opened fire. A man and woman were hit by the gunfire and taken to the hospital where they're expected to survive. The third person was not injured.

Police aren't sure if the shooting was related to road rage and an investigation is ongoing.