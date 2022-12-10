HPD: 3 shot outside convenience store in southwest Houston

Police said a group of people were standing outside when a vehicle drove by them and opened fire.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Hillcroft Street, near the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and South Main Street.

Police said a group of people were standing outside of the store when a vehicle drove by them. The driver of the vehicle then opened fire on the group, hitting three people.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are currently stable. Police said they don't have any information on a possible suspect or suspect vehicle at this time. There is surveillance footage in the area that police hope can provide additional information.