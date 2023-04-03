x
Two injured in drive-by shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victims were a teen girl and an adult man. They were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured in a suspected drive-by shooting in northeast Harris County Monday evening, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened on Shaded Pines Drive in the Woodland Pines neighborhood in Humble. The sheriff first tweeted about the incident at 6:31 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

