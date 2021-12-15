HPD: Driver injured in drive-by shooting on Eastex Freeway

Police say the victim was heading south on the freeway when someone sped past him and opened fire.

HOUSTON — A 67-year-old man was just trying to get home when police say someone sped past him on the Eastex Freeway and opened fire on his car early Wednesday.

This happened around 1 a.m. not far from the 3300 block of Crosstimbers Street.

Houston police said the victim was heading south on the Eastex Freeway to his home on the north side of town when all of a sudden someone driving next to him started shooting at his car.

Investigators said the victim was able to pull off the road and call for help. They found him shot in the leg a short time later, and he was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on if this man was targeted, and why he was shot at all.

“There’s probably four to five rounds through the side of the car all the way to the back and to the front. They look like pistol rounds,” HPD Lt. R. Willkens said. “We don’t have a vehicle description. We don’t have a suspect. We don’t know if it was road rage.”

Investigators are trying to check and see if this shooting was caught on any nearby surveillance cameras.

If you know anything, please call Houston police.