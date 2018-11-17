HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — HOUSTON - An aggravated robbery suspect, who attempted to rob a Wingstop near Jersey Village, is dead after he was shot by a state trooper Friday night.

This happened along the Highway 290 near Fairbanks.

Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety where near the Wingstop running a surveillance operation when they saw a vehicle linked to several aggravated robberies in Houston and Harris County.

UPDATE: Police tell me @TxDPS special agents we're running a surveillance operation outside the @wingstop when a robbery happened. One suspect is dead, "several others" have been arrested. #khou11 https://t.co/HXjnZ25IIC — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 17, 2018

The agents then saw three masked men exit a Wingstop with guns. The men were told to put down their weapons, but they refused and shots were fired, said Lt. Cummings with DPS.

One suspect was shot and died on scene. The two others were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

No one else was injured.

Customers eating inside of the restaurant said the situation was very frightening.

"My back was facing towards the door," said Noah Montemayor. "I just heard yelling and then I heard gunshots and then we all ran to the back of the restaurants."

"We were just eating. Everything was normal and that’s when my boyfriend tells me whatever you do don’t look back, said Jiselle Silva. ”We just kept on eating and then all I heard was we are not going to shoot you just don’t move.”

Two handguns were recovered from the scene. The officer's name has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation with DPS, Texas Rangers and the Houston Police Department.

Assistant Chief @BobbyDobbins06 & @TxDPS Media Briefing on DPS Fatal Shooting of Robbery Suspect https://t.co/IaIZySVACq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 17, 2018

