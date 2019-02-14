MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A DPS Trooper is recovering after being dragged by a suspect’s car in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

This all started just before 10 p.m. when the Trooper stopped a black 2003 Infiniti Q35 heading south on Interstate 45 near State Highway 242.

As the Trooper approached the vehicle, the male driver attempted to reach for something under the seat, DPS said. The Trooper attempted to stop him from doing so.

DPS says that is when the driver sped off dragging the Trooper down I-45 for a short distance.

The Trooper was transported to the hospital in stable condition with scrapes, a knee and possibly back injury.

A search was immediately started for the vehicle. Law enforcement went to the home from where the vehicle was registered in northwest Houston but was told by his parents he had not made it home.

Law enforcement units in the Shenandoah area spotted the vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in the 100 block of Vision Park.

A DPS helicopter was brought in along with K-9 from both Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Conroe Police.

Close to 1:30 a.m., an Oak Ridge Officer spotted a male walking on Research near I-45 in shorts. With temperatures at 53 degrees, it seemed odd.

When the officer turned around on him, he vanished. Police set up a perimeter and the search started.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers spotted the male in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel in Shenandoah along I-45. He was taken into custody.

DPS was assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Precinct 3, Precinct 4 Constables, Conroe ISD Police, Oak Ridge North Police, Shenandoah Police, and Conroe Police.

The male was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.