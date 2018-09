HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A source says a DPS investigator has been shot Tuesday night near Spring during a shootout.

The trooper was taken to Northwest Medical Center. Her injuries are non life-threatening, according to the source.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of N. Vista Dr.

#BREAKING DPS investigator shot during a shootout at an apartment complex in North Harris County, two people have been detained, one is barricade inside, sources tell me. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 12, 2018

Sources say two people have been detained and one person is possibly barricaded inside an apartment.

Here's the scene on North Vista, in North Harris County. Dozens of law enforcement officers on scene, and a DPS helicoper is above. It’s unclear if anyone is inside with the barricaded suspect. SWAT is arriving now. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/w89NBuhfbl — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 12, 2018

