HOUSTON — Dozens of guns and thousands of rounds of ammo were seized in an ATF raid in Houston's East End Wednesday morning.

Four people were arrested for federal firearms violations, ATF agents said. They are still looking for one more person.

All of the suspects have been federally indicted and they're in U.S. Marshal's custody.

A neighbors' surveillance camera captured part of the raid. In the video you can see an armored truck show up at Navigation Blvd. and Avenue B at about 5:30 a.m.

This was a multi-agency, multi-state operation led by ATF. Officials said the raid on Navigation was just one of multiple locations that were raided Wednesday morning.

Nearby residents said there would be a lot of music and activity coming from the home that was raided.

Strong told KHOU 11 that more information will be released when all suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story.

