Video: 2 people leaving doughnut shop in Montrose carjacked by shirtless robber

HOUSTON — A late-night trip to a Montrose doughnut shop ended in a carjacking for a man and woman earlier this month, according to the HPD Robbery Division.

This happened outside the shop on Westheimer near Waugh around 2 a.m. on November 10.

When the victims returned to their car, the robber pulled up and ordered them at gunpoint to hand over the car keys and the woman's purse. He then sped away in their car.

The victims' vehicle was later found at an apartment complex at 12603 Woodforest in the Cloverleaf area on the east side, according to HPD. There was no sign of the guy who took it.

The suspect has a thin build and covered his face with a bandana. He was shirtless and wearing black pants.