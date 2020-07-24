HPD: 2 men wounded in shootout in southwest Houston

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help investigators.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a double shooting reported on the city’s southwest side late Thursday.

It was before 9 p.m. when police responded to the 11500 block of Keegans Ridge.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and police at the time said he may not survive.

At about the same time, another person with gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle.

Police believe the two shooting victims are connected and were wounded during “an exchange of gunfire.”

There appeared to be at least 40 shell casings at the scene.

