1 killed, another injured in shooting at southwest Houston gas station

HOUSTON — A man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Several callers and shot spotters alerted police and the fire department to the shooting at a Chevron gas station on Reed Road off Highway 288 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found two men in their 20s who had been shot. One man was found dead behind the gas station with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. The other man was found inside the gas station with several shots to his chest and torso area. He was taken to a trauma center in critical condition where he underwent surgery.

Surveillance video shows the surviving victim him bleeding and running toward a Jack in the Box drive-thru for help. Then he tried to get inside a random car, the video showed. When he couldn't get help, he ran into the Chevron convenience store and asked the clerk to call 911 before he collapsed.

THIS MORNING: I’m live from #Houston Southside where @houstonpolice are investigating after 2 men in their early 20’s were shot — one died here at the scene the other is in critical condition undergoing surgery — it happened behind this Chevron gas station off Reed Rd.@KHOU pic.twitter.com/yc6SH61Ngj — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 25, 2022

Police found several semi-automatic shell casings and a revolver they believe belongs to one of the victims. They also said surveillance video shows both victims arriving in a white truck that was gone by the time police got there. The video also showed a small silver car pull into the back of the gas station and take off possibly in the opposite direction of the shooting. According to police,a third person was seen running in the same direction as surviving victim, but he was gone when police arrived.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting. Details about the shooter were not given.