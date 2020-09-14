2 men found shot dead outside closed grocery store in north Houston

Detectives with the Houston Police Department are asking anyone with information to call 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public for help in the investigation into a double murder on Sunday evening.

It was about 6 p.m. when someone called 911 to report finding two men dead in the 8900 block of Jensen.

Police arrived at the parking lot of an old grocery store and found a bloody scene with the men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A wrecker was called to tow a car from the scene.