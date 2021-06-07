HPD: Man set on fire, stabbed multiple times in east Houston

HPD is asking anyone with information on this scene to call the Major Assaults & Family Division at 713-308-8800.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found on fire and stabbed multiple times early Monday in east Houston.

Investigators said a witness saw two men at the edge of a field around 12:50 a.m. in the 1900 block of Dorsett.

One of the men was on fire and was trying to walk up the embankment, police said. The witness was able to help the victim by putting out the fire and calling 911, according to investigators.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with burn and stab wounds. We don't know his condition.

The other man was seen running away eastbound on Cargill Street.

