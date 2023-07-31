'I blacked out so hard' | DoorDash delivery driver details crash where he, 2 teens were hit by chase suspect

Roy Burks, his cousin and her friend were just wrapping up their last DoorDash order when a chase suspect slammed into their vehicle.

HOUSTON — A DoorDash delivery driver was seriously injured Friday when his vehicle was hit by a suspect involved in a chase.

Roy Burks, 29, is now recovering at home.

“I got bruises on the right side of my leg and the left side of my leg," Burks said. "My hip hurt. I got two fractured ribs. I bit my lip.”

His cousin Khamani Thompson, 14 and her friend Kendrevion Harris, 16, were in the car with him at the time of the crash. They remain in the hospital as of Monday.

Thompson is stable but undergoing multiple surgeries. Harris' parents said he recently suffered a stroke and remains on life support.

What happened

It was just before 3 a.m. and Burks, Thompson and Harris were just wrapping up their final DoorDash order.

Burks was getting ready to go through the intersection of Rankin Road and Ella Boulevard when a chase suspect ran through a red light and crashed into his vehicle, police said.

"The headlights. That's the last thing I remember," said Burks.

Harris was in the passenger seat and Thompson was riding in the back.

"The officer, he asked us was us two okay," Burks said. "I had to look at him again like it's not just us two, it's three of us."

Burks said the officer only saw him and Harris because Thompson was on the ground.

Burks had let Harris and Thompson ride along with him during his deliveries because he wanted to help them earn some extra cash. He was going to give them half of his earnings that night.

“There's more money to be made at night than it is during the day," he said.

Burks mom, Toisha Nephew, was heartbroken when she heard what happened.

“I think about it every day," she said. "Sometimes I don’t sleep or eat.”

She wants answers as to why the chase started in the first place. We've also been trying to get those same answers from police.

“The police ain't call me or anything," she said. "I haven't heard anything and it just doesn't make no sense at all.”

The Humble Police Department is leading the investigation. The Houston Police Department is doing an internal investigation to review their procedure for their secondary role in the chase.

Houston police said there were two people in the car that police were chasing. One of them faces an aggravated assault, serious bodily injury charge stemming from the crash, police said.