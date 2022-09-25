2 men due in court on murder charges in connection with shooting of Fresno brothers

Donovan Phillips is scheduled to make his appearance at 1 p.m. and Dalan Phillips will be arraigned.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are set to make court appearances Monday to face murder charges related to the shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers in 2020.

What happened

Devin and Jonathan Massey were inside a vehicle parked in their driveway when they were gunned down a couple of weeks before Christmas. Their friend was also shot but he survived.

Fifteen-year-old Devin and 17-year-old Jonathan were students at Ridge Point High School and shared dreams of playing in the NFL.

Arrests made

Four men were arrested and charged in the shooting deaths, the Fort Bend County sheriff said last month.

Donovan and Dalan Phillips, Jaelen Allen and Jaiden Gaines are all charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They're all being held on bonds of at least $1M, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said investigators think they know a motive and are looking into the relationship between the victims and the men charged. They aren't releasing details yet because it's an ongoing investigation but they don't think it was random.

The DA said it was a difficult and complicated case and that's why it took so long to make the arrests.

What happened to Devin and Jonathan?

Fort Bend County deputies believe the brothers, who were in the back seat of a car, had just pulled up to their Fresno home when a group of masked gunmen walked up and started shooting.

Devin and Jonathan were shot "execution-style," Fagan said after the shooting.