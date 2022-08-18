x
Crime

Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land.

The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. 

He said the shooting was "a personal matter" and not a robbery. They know who the shooter is and they are trying to find him, Adolph said.

No one else inside the restaurant was injured. 

Check back for more on this developing story. 

WATCH: Raw scene video

Credit: KHOU 11
