Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land.

The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Houston and is expected to survive, SLPD spokesman Doug Adolph told us.

He said the shooting was "a personal matter" and not a robbery. They know who the shooter is and they are trying to find him, Adolph said.

No one else inside the restaurant was injured.

