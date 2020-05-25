Wanted: Man accused of assaulting family member while on probation for other domestic violence charges

Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help catching a man accused of assaulting a family member while on probation from previous domestic violence cases.

Albert Ray Thomas, 48, is wanted on three counts of felony assault- family violence.

In September 2019, police said the suspect hit the alleged victim several times, injuring them and causing pain. Before that, he was involved in a family violence assault that happened July 2019 in the 10800 block of Fondern Road.

He was on probation when both assaults accord, investigators said. Thomas' previous convictions include retaliation in 2014, assault of a family member in 2009, resisting arrest in 2016 and assaults in 1999 and 1991.

Thomas is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and short dark hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.