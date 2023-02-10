'Domestic violence is an epidemic' | 4 people killed in 3 domestic violence incidents across Houston-area

The month of October started off deadly in Harris County. Four people were killed in the first 36 hours, investigators say. All by domestic violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON, Texas — The month of October started off deadly across the Houston area. Four people were killed in the first 36 hours, investigators say. All by domestic violence.

Houston Area Women’s Center is just one of many resources available to victims in whatever situation they are in. They want you to know they can help.

The first shooting happened right around midnight Sunday.

“She and her husband were going through a divorce recently," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The 12000 block of West Village Drive, near the Eastex Freeway, is where Gonzalez says 55-year-old Ever Navarrete shot and killed his estranged wife. He is still on the run.

“When the husband found out that she was here at this location, he came here tonight, confronted her and he opened fire on her, firing multiple shots at her," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Just hours later, around 10 a.m., deputies were called to a scene on Cypressbrook Drive for a shooting involving seven people.

“We have at least three individuals that possibly fired shots," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Family members tell KHOU 11 News that Devin Grantom, 28, was in the middle of a divorce with his wife Courtney Grantom, 28. They were sharing a home with his mother, Deborah Ann Grantom, 65.

Tensions escalated and deputies said that led to a shootout that killed Devin’s wife and mother. Two others were hospitalized. Devin was detained at the scene.

“Tragic 12 hours if you will here in Harris County this morning," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

But tragedy didn’t stop there. Less than 24 hours later, there was an assault related to domestic violence, according to the Houston Police Department.

“Right now we’re interviewing the family members inside the apartment to try to determine any history," HPD Homicide Sgt. John Stroble said.

Around 7:00 a.m., Houston police said a fight between a father and son led to the father being hospitalized with blunt force trauma. He later died.

“Obviously domestic violence is an epidemic," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

But Houston Area Women’s Center says it can help.

“We can provide immediate, safe housing. We can provide legal support," Emilee Whitehurst with Houston Area Women’s Center said.

Their experts are available 24/7 to help victims create a personalized safety plan to get out.

“If you’re in a situation and you feel that it’s escalating, please get out of the kitchen or bathroom, those can be very dangerous places. Have a grab bag of key documents. Know where the gun is and ideally keep it locked," Whitehurst said.

Houston Area Women’s Center has an entire website dedicated to making a safety plan.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.