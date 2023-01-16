Dollar store clerk shot in leg during robbery in north Houston, police say

Houston police said three suspects robbed the store and shot the clerk in the leg.

HOUSTON — A dollar store clerk was shot Monday during a robbery in north Houston, according to police.

Police said officers responded after a hold-up alarm was triggered at the Family Dollar on Airline Drive near West Road around 9 p.m.

When they got there, they said they found a female store clerk who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

According to police, at least three suspects rushed in and robbed the store. That's when they said one of the suspects shot the clerk.