HPD: 18-year-old killed in fiery crash after fleeing from reported burglary at car dealership

Police started chasing the suspect from the Eastex Freeway to the beltway heading westbound just before the deadly crash.

HOUSTON — Houston police responded to a burglary call at a Humble-area car dealership just before a suspect fled the scene and later died in a crash.

According to a release from the Houston Police Department, officers were called to 18225 Eastex Freeway just before 4 a.m.

They saw a driver in a blue Dodge Challenger leaving the location.

That driver went to the back of the property, and when police caught up with the vehicle, they found it was left running but nobody was inside.

As other officers arrived, a gray Dodge pulled out from another spot across the street and sped away. Police started chasing the suspect from the Eastex Freeway to the beltway heading westbound.

Officers said they lost sight of the speeding suspect, but they later found the vehicle crashed into a wall at the Hardy Toll Road. The vehicle had burst into flames.

The driver was pulled out and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the teen’s name.