Do you recognize this vehicle? HPD says it was used in a deadly hit-and-run

The crash happened July 19 in the 9200 block of Bissonnet Street, according to investigators.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is trying to find a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month. Investigators released Monday a photo of the suspected vehicle.

It happened at 5:22 p.m. on July 19.

HPD said the victim was walking across the 9200 block of Bissonnet Street when they were struck by a white four-door vehicle. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.