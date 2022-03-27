x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HPD: 3 nurses on vacation save DJ's life after shooting

Police say they're unsure if the DJ was the intended target.

HOUSTON — A DJ was injured in a shooting at a crowded hookah lounge in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 12600 block of Bissonnet.

Police say they were responding to reports of a shooting at the hookah lounge when they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to Lt. Izaguirre, three nurses who were on vacation from New York were able to perform life-saving measures on the DJ until paramedics took over.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

There's no information on a potential suspect at this time. HPD says the building was packed at the time of the shooting and that they're unsure if the DJ was the intended target.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

In Other News

HPD: DJ injured after shooting at crowded hookah lounge in SW Houston