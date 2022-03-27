HPD: 3 nurses on vacation save DJ's life after shooting

Police say they're unsure if the DJ was the intended target.

HOUSTON — A DJ was injured in a shooting at a crowded hookah lounge in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 12600 block of Bissonnet.

Police say they were responding to reports of a shooting at the hookah lounge when they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to Lt. Izaguirre, three nurses who were on vacation from New York were able to perform life-saving measures on the DJ until paramedics took over.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.