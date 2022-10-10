DJ shoots man after fight outside of bar in north Harris County, deputies say

Deputies said the DJ witnessed the two men fighting outside when he came out and opened fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is expected to survive after a brawl between two men led to a shooting in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday outside of Micheladas mi Jalisco sports bar on Airline Drive near West Mount Houston Road.

Deputies said two men were involved in a fistfight in the parking lot of the sports bar when the bar's DJ noticed it going on. The DJ then rushed outside and opened fire on the men, hitting one of them in the chest and shoulder.

The man is expected to be OK, according to deputies. Meanwhile, the other man involved and the DJ both ran from the scene after the shooting.