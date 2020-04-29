Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting at SE Houston apartment complex

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a dispute between two neighbors that led to a shooting.

This happened at the Bellfort Apartments located at 7950 Bellfort St.

Police said there has been an ongoing dispute between the two neighbors.

The suspect, who lives upstairs from the victim, walked down to the victim's apartment and the two exchanged words. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.