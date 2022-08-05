x
Crime

Suspect charged with murder in Dickinson stabbing, police say

The Dickinson Police Department said it received a 911 call about a stabbing on Deats Road by the Gulf Freeway at around 5:36 p.m.
Credit: Justin - stock.adobe.com

DICKINSON, Texas — A suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man on Thursday in Dickinson, Texas has been arrested and charged with murder, police say.

The Dickinson Police Department said it received a 911 call at around 5:36 p.m. about a stabbing on Deats Road by the Gulf Freeway.

A 47-year-old victim was found with stab wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect ran away but was later taken into custody after a brief search. 

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office charged the suspect with murder and his bond was set at $250,000.

Posted by Dickinson Police Department - Texas on Thursday, August 4, 2022

