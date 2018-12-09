DICKINSON, Texas – A former Dickinson High School softball coach was arrested last week and charged with having an improper relationship with one of her students.

Kristin Pike, 28, of Livingston, turned herself in at the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, according to the Dickinson Independent School District.

Pike was charged with a felony count of improper relationship between an educator and student after she was accused of having sex with the student inside a classroom at Dickinson High School, according to the complaint.

