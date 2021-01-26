Father charged after 4th grader brings loaded gun to Dickinson ISD elementary school

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the fourth-grade student brought a semi-automatic pistol to K.E. Little Elementary School.

DICKINSON, Texas — A man has been charged after his 9-year-old son brought a loaded gun to a Dickinson ISD elementary school.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the fourth-grade student brought a semi-automatic pistol to K.E. Little Elementary School Monday.

Dickinson ISD said before the school day started, a student told a teacher that another student brought a gun to school and was trying to hide it.

Officials said the teacher immediately notified the principal who searched the student's backpack and found the gun. The gun was then handed over to the district's head liaison officer through the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

"Dickinson ISD is extremely grateful and proud of the student who promptly reported the gun to a teacher. Students are regularly taught about the importance of speaking up and we commend this student for the prompt response," the district said in a statement.

Officials said discipline will be determined by state law and the district's Code of Conduct.