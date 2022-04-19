Suspect in deadly shooting of 16-year-old arrested again, records show

Frank DeLeon, 17, was previously arrested for the death of ex-girlfriend Diamond Alvarez. He posted bond one week after she died.

HOUSTON — The suspect in the shooting death of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez is back in custody, according to court records.

Frank DeLeon Jr., 17, is accused of shooting Alvarez 22 times on Jan. 11 while she was walking her dog. Houston police say the two were dating until Alvarez found out DeLeon was seeing someone else.

DeLeon was taken into custody on Dec. 17 and posted bond two days later.

Records show that he was arrested again by April 18. He's accused of violating his curfew that was listed in his bond requirements.

According to documents, the court is asking for more information to confirm that the violation happened. DeLeon Jr's lawyer denies the claim, saying his client left his house for two minutes.

Alvarez's family and supporters had been demanding that DeLeon's bond be revoked. The victim's family told KHOU 11 that they've been getting threats and they don't feel safe since the suspect lives nearby.

Alvarez's family is expected to speak on DeLeon's second arrest on Tuesday morning. They'll be joined by representatives of FIEL Houston.