Multiple animals stolen last week from Dewberry Farm in Waller County

Sir Loin isn't the only animal that has gone missing recently from Dewberry Farm in Waller County.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — This time of the year, life on the farm is supposed to be quiet. It's the offseason at Dewberry Farm and they're busy nurturing new animals to be ready for the fall.

But, instead, they're busy helping deputies with Waller County search for a missing calf that was stolen last week.

The kicker? It's not the first animal that has been stolen.

The calf, named "Sir Loin," was taken on Thursday morning. Sir Loin is a miniature Hereford Bull Calf and still hasn't been found.

But, two days before that, last Tuesday, they noticed a baby goat, named "Jackson," was missing.

"We didn't really think theft immediately because it could have been a wild animal," Dewberry Farm owner Wendy Lank said. "Right when we called them (the police) on Thursday morning to report that our little miniature Hereford was gone, they said, 'Wait, we have this goat.'"

And, just like that, Jackson came home.

"He was starving. He was weak. He couldn’t really stand," Lank said.

Deputies in Waller County are still looking for Sir Loin even though two women were taken into custody. It's unclear what charges the women are facing. Lank thinks the thieves may have dumped him on the side of the road.

"We consider him a prize, so he could go for about $5,000," Lank said.

At just 5 years old, Sir Loin was going to be a main attraction for the farm this year.

"It's so important that they are able to see, feel, touch and to have someone come in and take that away, purposely, it's hurtful," Lank said.

They think the thieves walked onto the farm, avoided surveillance cameras and went to the barn because they knew that’s where the animals were. Now, they're hoping, just like Jackson, that someone will find him and bring him back to the barn.

Anyone who has seen Sir Loin is asked to call the Waller County Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282, option 1.