4 men charged with 2020 shooting deaths of Fort Bend County brothers

Devin and Jonathan Massey were shot and killed in their Fresno driveway and FBCSO detectives said they were determined to find justice for the family.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four young men were arrested and charged in the 2020 shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers, the Fort Bend County sheriff said Friday.

Devin and Jonathan Massey were inside a vehicle parked in their driveway when they were gunned down a couple of weeks before Christmas. Their friend was also shot but he survived.

Fifteen-year-old Devin and 17-year-old Jonathan were students at Ridge Point High School and shared dreams of playing in the NFL.

FBCSO homicide detectives worked with the Gulf Coast Task Force to identify the four suspects.

Donovan Phillips, Dalan Phillips, Jaelen Allen and Jaiden Gaines are all charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They're all being held on bonds of at least $1M, according to FBCSO.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said investigators think they know a motive and are looking into the relationship between the victims and the men charged. They aren't releasing details yet because it's an ongoing investigation but they don't think it was random.

The sheriff credited a number of tips with helping break open the case.

“We do feel good and, like I said, it was hundreds of hours, man hours, if not thousands of man hours," Fagan said at a news conference. "They never gave up on this case.”

What happened to Devin and Jonathan?

Fort Bend County deputies believe the brothers, who were in the back seat of a car, had just pulled up to their Fresno home. That's when a group of masked gunmen walked up and started shooting.

Devin and Jonathan were shot "execution-style," Fagan said after the shooting.

Their deaths rocked the community and detectives were determined to find justice for the family.

"I was devastated to learn a mother had lost two of her children," District Attorney Brian Middleton said. "My phone began ringing from people in the community who were upset, who were hurting that these two very popular young men had been killed."

The DA said it was a difficult and complicated case and that's why it took so long to make the arrests.

The double homicides also sparked calls for more gun control and stricter laws.