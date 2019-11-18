HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was arrested Saturday on multiple drug charges.

Jason Flores, 19, has been charged with five felonies including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

“The overwhelming majority of Harris County Sheriff’s Office detention officers are committed to upholding their responsibility for the care, custody and control of the inmates in our jail.” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Flores was taken into custody when he reported for work at the jail.

He has since been released from hail after posting bond.

