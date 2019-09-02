HOUSTON — Detectives close to solving a brutal triple murder said one thing is holding them back.

Eyewitnesses refuse to talk. Police are trying to up the ante.

CrimeStoppers is now offering a total of $45,000 for information leading to the killer.

Two men and a woman were slaughtered in the living room of a South Park apartment in June of 2016.

“I don’t know what was the reason,” neighbor Robert Walker said at the time.

“We believe it was a setup that was inside,” Detective Alex Vinogradov of Houston Police said. “It looked like a massacre. There was blood all over the interior of the apartment.”

Outside, crowds watched the shooter walk away. He wore no mask and lives nearby.

Still, three years later it is easier for detectives to hop over the complex’s barbed and razor wire fence than get a word out witnesses.

“I believe there are many people who saw this,” Vinogradov said. “I believe there are many people who know the shooter that were possibly too afraid to come forward and talk to us at the time.”

Police know fear is a factor.

So is county protection. Victims get advocates. Witnesses get to know they’re doing the right thing. Some qualify for rewards.

In this case, CrimeStoppers has $45,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

With little more than bullet shell casings for evidence, witnesses are the only thing between justice and agony for families of those killed, Vinogradov said.

