Store clerk finds driver shot after responding to crash along Gulf Freeway, HPD says

Police said the driver was heading the wrong way on the feeder road before he crashed into a concrete pillar.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A driver was found shot after crashing his car along the Gulf Freeway Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 9:20 p.m. on the feeder lane near Duroux Road in La Marque.

Police said a store clerk saw the crash and went to go help. That is when he found that the driver involved had been shot.

Police said the driver was heading the wrong way on the feeder road before he crashed into a concrete pillar.

It is unclear when or how he was shot. The driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

South Central officers are at a shooting scene 3500 Gulf Freeway. Adult male transported to the hospital in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/hHIwygna0L — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 22, 2022