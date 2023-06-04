Habitual stalker gets 35 years in prison for harassing ex-girlfriend for more than a decade

Derek Brown stalked the woman and terrorized her family for more than a decade. Even after serving a prison sentence, he started right back up when he was released.

HOUSTON — A jury found a Houston man guilty of stalking his ex-girlfriend and sentenced him to 35 years in prison.

Derek W. Brown, 48, had been stalking the woman and terrorizing her family for more than a decade. He was found guilty during a two-day bench trial in March, and last week, a judge issued his punishment after hearing testimony from witnesses.

"Stalking is yet another form of domestic violence, and we will do everything possible to keep victims safe when they are facing this sort of danger," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We sought justice in this case, and hopefully the victim can move forward with her life now."

Brown constantly harassed and threatened the woman and her family for more than 10 years. She filed protective orders and even had him charged with stalking in 2011. He was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to five years in prison. Days after his release, Brown started stalking the same victim again.

"This victim sought protection every way she could, first by filing the original criminal charge and through multiple protective orders, and none of that was enough to keep her safe," Assistant District Attorney Erica Robinson Winsor said. "By going through this trial and obtaining this conviction, we are able to keep her and her family safe for many years to come."