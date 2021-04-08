Deputy struck by hit-and-run driver in southeast Houston

Precinct 2 said it’s believed the pickup driver was intoxicated and will likely face charges for the incident.

HOUSTON — A driver was detained after they allegedly struck a deputy and didn’t stop early Wednesday, the Harris County Precinct 2 Deputy Constable’s office says.

The deputy was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of Beltway 8 at Blackhawk.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop when a passing pickup hit them and kept going. Another deputy responded and located the suspect on the feeder road not far away.