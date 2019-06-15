KATY, Texas — An active search is underway for the man who shot a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy near Katy.

The deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night on Plantation Tree Court, where authorities say a woman complained of her ex-husband breaking into the house.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he was shot in the leg. Cy-Fair EMS took him to a hospital where he is being treated. His condition is unknown.

The former couple is recently divorced. The woman got home and found her ex-husband there, according to law enforcement officials.

She said he started throwing things into the driveway.

The sheriff's office SWAT team was called to the scene.

This is a developing story.