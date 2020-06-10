Off-duty Harris County Pct. 6 deputy charged with DWI, aggravated assault

Houston police say Shelby Canseco is accused of choking woman during incident on Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 6 deputy is accused of choking another woman during an incident on the Gulf Freeway Sunday.

Shelby Canseco, 29, is charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Houston police said officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a call of a major crash and disturbance in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Investigators said Canseco was driving a vehicle when one of two female passengers with her told Canseco to pull over, because the passenger was going to be sick.

When Canseco pulled over, she hit a concrete barrier, police said. When Canseco and the passenger got out of the vehicle, they began arguing.

Police said Canseco choked the other woman until she passed out.

Pct. 6 released the following statement:

“Deputy Shelby Danielle Canseco was on a six month probation with us, but is no longer employed here. Deputy Canseco was with Precinct 6 for only four months but has been fired and is no longer employed with the precinct.