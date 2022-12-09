Bond set for men accused in deadly shooting of off-duty Harris County deputy

Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, were already out on bond for two other murder cases when investigators say they killed Deputy Ursin.

HOUSTON — Ankle monitors led investigators to the two men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constable, according to court records.

Bond was denied for the two men accused of killing Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, but it was not for these new charges. The two men were already out on bond for at least a year for murder charges stemming from two other separate cases.

Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, faced a judge Monday morning in the shooting death of Ursin. Both are accused of shooting and killing the deputy who was off duty and driving home with dinner for his family.

According to court documents, Taylor and Womack were both out on $75,000 bonds. Womack is charged with murder in connection with a 2021 northeast Houston robbery. Taylor is charged with capital murder from a 2021 car sale meet-up that turned deadly.

The judge revoked the bond for both cases on Monday. However, a new bond was set for $1 million for Womack and $2 million for Taylor for the murder case of Ursin, which will be revisited in a hearing Friday.

Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg weighed in on how an ankle monitor helped lead to the arrests of Womack and Taylor but argued it didn't save Ursin in the end.

“When you arrest someone for murder and they bond out, and they put an ankle monitor on them, that ankle monitor is not going to stop someone from killing again,” Eagleton said Monday.

In court, it was said the ankle monitor GPS put both Womack and Taylor in the same car at the murder scene at the time Ursin was killed near West Lake Middle School.

“Repeat violent offenders given one chance only use that chance to kill this deputy,” Ogg said.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the shooting death of Deputy Ursin.

Who was Omar Ursin?

Ursin was a six-year veteran of the department and a Channelview native. Before entering the police academy, he volunteered with youth outreach programs where he mentored foster children.

“He was loved, he was a father and a husband and he had a family so our hearts are broken for them and the agency as well as the law enforcement community," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Ursin has been described as a devoted dad, husband and son who "loved his family immensely," the Harris County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.

"As a department, we are in utter disbelief and unable to comprehend this senseless act. Deputy Ursin was a colleague, a friend, a brother and so much more."