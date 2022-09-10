Man accused of killing Deputy Omar Ursin was out on bond for allegedly killing teen in 2021 robbery

"It's a terrible feeling," said Timothy Wood, whose son, 19-year-old Devin Wood was killed on January 2, 2021.

HOUSTON — The parents of a murdered teen are speaking out after police say his accused killer was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin.

The family lives just down the street from where Ursin was killed.

"It's a terrible feeling," said Timothy Wood, whose son, 19-year-old Devin Wood was killed on January 2, 2021.

Timothy and his wife, Opal, say they still can't believe their son is gone.

"He was a varsity golfer at Summer Creek High School and he was just everybody's best friend," Opal said.

Investigators say Devin was shot during a robbery outside his northeast Harris County home last year.

"They came to rob him and shot him multiple times," Opal said.

One of the men arrested for Devin's murder is 20-year-old Jayland Womack. Prosecutors asked for a $200,000 bond in Womack's case, but he was released on a $35,000 bond instead.

"We were frustrated, we were so angry that his life meant that little," Timothy said.

Court records show Womack allegedly violated his bond and was arrested again in December last year. This time, his bond was raised to $75,000, but he got out again.

Womack's case is in Judge Greg Glass's 208th District Court. Glass is a judge KHOU 11 Investigates has reported on before for similar cases.

"We need to do something about the judiciary we have in office right now," Timothy said. "Something needs to change."

On August 28, Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was shot and killed while driving home after picking up dinner for his family.

Investigators charged Womack and one other, 20-year-old Ahsim Taylor Jr., with Ursin's murder.

Opal says she told prosecutors her biggest fear was that someone else would become a victim.

"I knew that was going to happen, I knew they were going to hurt somebody else," she said. "That was my outcry to her originally, was, "I don't want them to do this to anybody else."

Court records show that Taylor Jr. was also out on bond for capital murder at the time of Ursin's shooting.