‘It saved her life tonight’ | Woman uses 911 text system to alert deputies to assault; suspect shot by HCSO deputy

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the deputy shot the suspect after he lunged at the deputy with knives.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff deputies said a woman could have been killed Saturday if it wasn't for her quick thinking and a very useful resource.

The woman was reportedly being assaulted by a suspect and deputies said she wasn't able to call 911, so she used the 911 text feature to get help.

"It saved her life tonight," said Chief Deputy Edison Toquica.

Toquica said if the woman didn't use the text feature and deputies didn't arrive on time, the woman may have been killed. Though, she was injured by the suspect.

The assault happened at a home in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive.

When a deputy arrived on scene, he attempted to arrest the suspect who assaulted the woman, but the suspect repeatedly yelled at the deputy saying he was going to have to shoot him because he was not going to jail.

The deputy then tried tasing the man several times, but it didn't work, Toquica said. The suspect was able to break loose, went into the kitchen and allegedly grabbed several knives from a drawer before lunging at the deputy.

The deputy pulled out a gun and shot the suspect, Toquica said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to be OK, according to investigators.

The deputy was not injured during this incident.

After further investigation, investigators learned the man was out on two separate bonds, including a felony assault on a family member. Investigators also learned this man was sentenced to two years for assaulting this same woman but his conviction was deferred.

No other information has been given on this scene.

