HOUSTON — A deputy constable on a traffic stop along Beltway 8 was shot in the bulletproof vest early Wednesday morning, the Houston Police Department confirms.

The shooting happened just off of Beltway 8 South, in the 13800 block of Fondren Road. The address given by Houston Police is listed as the Missouri City Park and Ride terminal.

It's unclear how seriously the law enforcement officer was hurt, but the Precinct 7 deputy constable was taken to a hospital. A witness at the scene says the deputy was able to walk to a stretcher before being loaded into an ambulance.

HPD says the suspect, who was pulled over in a Silver Honda with Florida plates, has been arrested. The accused shooter was stopped after a short chase near the intersection of Post Oak Road and West Orem Drive.

KHOU 11 News has reached out to the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office and is waiting for more details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.