BREAKING: Sheriff's deputy accidentally shoots, kills deputy constable in Fort Bend County neighborhood

The deputy was shot after he and other deputies were attempted to clear a house after responding to a call.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable died after he was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in the Sienna Plantation neighborhood overnight.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said the shooting happened when sheriff's deputies and the deputy constable were trying to clear a house in the neighborhood.

This started at 1:40 a.m. Friday when three sheriff’s deputies and the deputy constable responded to a call for a property check in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend.

A resident called saying she saw someone running down the street that looked suspicious.

The law enforcement officers entered the home through an open back door, the sheriff said. The sheriff’s deputy mistook the deputy constable for a prowler and opened fire hitting him in the chest.

The deputy constable was airlifted to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The deputy constable was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot.

“We are heartbroken over this,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “We are praying for everyone involved and will have chaplains available for whoever needs them, regardless of what agency they’re with.”

The deputy constable's identity has not been released yet.

He spent the past two years with Precinct 4. Prior to that, he was a detective with the Missouri City Police Department.

The sheriff’s deputy will be placed on administrative leave as Texas Rangers conduct an investigation into the incident.

