Pct. 1 deputy constable arrested on drug, money laundering charges

HOUSTON — A Harris County deputy constable is accused of conspiring with his girlfriend to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, the U.S Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment April 1 against Alexsander S. Reyes, 47, and his girlfriend, Priscilla Yvette Cervantes, 44, both of Huffman. They were taken into custody Tuesday and are expected to make their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison on Wednesday.

The indictment alleges Reyes laundered what he believed was $350,000 in drug proceeds over a four-month period. At the time of the offense, Reyes was a deputy constable with Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office.

Reyes and his girlfriend are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, they face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine. Reyes also faces up to 20 years if convicted of either of the two counts of money laundering.

The FBI conducted the investigation with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 as part of the FBI Houston Law Enforcement and Border Corruption Task Force, which includes the Houston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.