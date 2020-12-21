Baytown man attacked deputy with steel dog chain, Precinct 8 says

Investigators say Thomas Alton Rachal swung the chain at the deputy’s head and knocked him over.

HOUSTON — A Baytown man is in jail after allegedly attacking a Precinct 8 deputy and a witness who tried to intervene.

Thomas Alton Rachal, 34, is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon.

It happened on December 18 at the Clear Lake Islamic Center at 17511 El Camino Real.

Deputy Self was working an extra job when Rachal showed up and caused a disturbance, according to Precinct 8.

When Self confronted him, he said Rachal pulled out a a thick steel dog chain with a knot tied in it and started swinging it at him.

Self drew his gun and ordered Rachal to drop the chain.

“The defendant refused and continued to swing, striking Deputy Self in the left ear and left side of his head and temple,” HCSO said in a news release. “Deputy Self lost his balance and fell to the ground as a result of the assault.”

They say Rachal tried to attack Self when he was on the ground, but a witness intervened.

Self swung the chain again and hit the witness before he was finally restrained and taken into custody.