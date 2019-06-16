HOUSTON — A Precinct 4 deputy constable and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday morning in north Houston.

Around 1 a.m., near the Sam Houston Parkway and T.C. Jester, the deputy was conducting a traffic stop when he was hit from behind by another driver.

The deputy was inside his patrol unit at the time and his unit was pushed into the vehicle he had pulled over.

That driver, the deputy and the driver who caused the accident were all taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

The deputy suffered head, neck and back injuries, investigators said.

The driver who caused the crash is being evaluated for driving while intoxicated.

Due to the deputy's injuries, he will be charged with intoxication assault of a peace officer, said Investigator Chuck Cornelius with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

"Here in Harris County, because we do lead the country in alcohol-related accidents, people drinking and driving in Harris County is a major issue. Currently, we're pushing 7,000 DWI-related incidents in Harris County this year to date so this is a big safety issue for law enforcement working at night on the side of the road." said Cornelius.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: