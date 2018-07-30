HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after she tried to hide drugs from deputies at a park in northwest Houston on Friday.

Candace Cleveland, 33, has been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, a first degree felony.

On Friday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to a home in the 10100 block of Golden Sunshine Drive because there was a disturbance between a man and woman.

Upon arriving, deputies said a witness told them the woman left the home and hid drugs in a nearby park and then called 911.

Deputies were able to recover several prescription narcotics hidden in the bushes at the park then conducted a search of the home.

Inside the home, they found 147 units of LSD, 26.6 grams of MDMA, 1.2 grams of Ecstasy, 4.7 grams of Hydrocodone, 1.94 ounces of marijuana, 33.09 ounces of HTC oil laced food, 2 handguns, and $1,528 in cash.

Cleveland was arrested and her bond was set at $40,000. It's unclear if the man involved will face any charges.

