HOUSTON — A teenager has been detained after leading deputies on a hour-long chase through west Houston Sunday.

It started at Mason Rd. and Clay Rd when the teenager failed to pull over for a traffic stop, according to Harris County Precinct 5 officials.

The chase ended near the Katy Freeway and Bunker Hill Road. The teen never reached above 60 mph, deputies said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

This a developing story.

