SPRING, Texas — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a woman's shoes off her feet and ran away Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say two women were in an argument when Colbie Fairchild, 17, ran up to them and grabbed one of them. The teen allegedly took off with one of the women's shoes.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her leg, according to deputies. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say it happened in the 4500 block of Tylergate Drive.

Deputies later arrested Fairchild, who still had the shoes with him. He now faces a second-degree felony charge of robbery of an individual.

It's unclear at this time if Fairchild knew the women. This is a developing story. We will provide more details as more information becomes available.