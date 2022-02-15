2 deputies shot, suspect killed in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot and a suspect was killed Tuesday night in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
According to authorities, the incident took place in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane, which is near the intersection of Barker Cypress and W. Little York roads.
Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting around 9:10 p.m.
Gonzalez said it appeared that the deputies did not sustain life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.
Gonzalez said he was heading to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the deputies were taken, while command staff members and investigators were heading to the scene of the shooting.
According to Gonzalez, authorities said they responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired at the location.
When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.
This is the latest in a string of shootings in which officers have been shot in the Houston area.